.Ruling party alleges plot by PDP to cause violence ahead of Kogi, Bayelsa polls

.Says PDP wants to compromise security, electoral personnel

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the party will correct all the wrongs committed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, if it wins the governorship election in the state.

Oshiomhole said this at the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Ogbia town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the party had presented a good team and was poised to win the November 16 governorship election in the state.

“APC is coming to right the wrongs of the PDP government in Bayelsa State, come November 16.

“The APC government, under David Lyon, will work assiduously to provide security, employment and empowerment for all Bayelsa people,” he said.

Oshiomole said that APC’s victory at the poll would restore hope to the people of the state and rebuild their confidence in governance.

“I understand that my dear friend, the outgoing governor of Bayelsa, is already visited by the withdrawal syndrome facing any governor close to the end of his tenure.

“I want to assure him, on behalf of our candidate, Lyon, that he is not coming to chase him away or witch-hunt him; our candidate is only coming to correct his wrongs.

“Our desire is to see that the people of Bayelsa will witness greater development and sustainable growth,” he said.

He assured the Bayelsa people of APC’s readiness to enthrone positive change in the state.

“APC is coming to make a difference in Bayelsa; Lyon will not betray those who stand by him; he will carry the youth along; he understands the language of poverty.

“Lyon understands the deprivation which this state and people of the South-South went through, and that is why he decided to fight for justice,” he said.

In his speech, the APC governorship candidate, promised to evolve policies that would bring remarkable development to the state.

He particularly promised to revive the Kolo Creek gas turbine to ensure adequate power supply in the state.

“I am a man of my words; I will not fail my people; Bayelsa’s money will be used for the good of all; I am coming to serve my people and not for them to serve me.

“There is insecurity in Bayelsa at the moment; we will handle it adequately; I will work for the development of our state.

“We shall ensure adequate power supply in Bayelsa; our gas turbine will be revived under my government,” he said.

In another development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has perfected plans to unleash terror and scuttle the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The ruling party said it has alerted the security agencies to an orchestrated plot by the PDP to unleash violence in the lead up to and during the November 16 governorship elections in both states.

Party spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu, said the PDP is already creating an atmosphere of fear and stage-managed violence, while playing the victim so as to scare voters from coming out on election day to exercise their franchise.

The party said: “It is instructive to note that violence has been the election winning strategy for the PDP during its inglorious 16 years rule. The strategy started to fail them from 2015 and particularly in the 2019 elections.

“This strategy will fail again on November 16.

“We strongly call on security agencies to take seriously PDP’s recent threats to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Ahmed Nasir El-Rufai who is the Chairman of the APC Kogi State National Governorship Campaign Council, to “steer clear” of Kogi State during the electioneering period.

“One asks, why has the PDP refused to embark on any major campaign in Bayelsa and Kogi states? They are clearly not planning for a credible electoral process. We have confirmed PDP’s grand plan to rather than campaign, compromise security agents and electoral personnel deployed for the governorship elections.

“In Kogi, defeat stares PDP in the face and because they do not have any answer to Governor Yahaya Bello’s tremendous accomplishments, they have decided to create an atmosphere of fear, stage-manage violence and are typically getting ready to cause chaos on Election Day.

“In Bayelsa, the centre has completely fallen apart for the PDP with the gale of defection of many party stalwarts and senior appointees of the outgoing administration of Governor Seriake Dickson into the APC fold. The massive and post-partisan popularity of the APC candidate, Chief David Lyon is visible to the blind.

“We have received reports of arms stockpiling and vote-buying plans by PDP elements in Bayelsa State. We have also confirmed reports showing plans are afoot to stage-manage violence to disrupt the election while blaming APC.

“Currently, the APC campaign trains are rounding off ward and community levels campaign all across Kogi State. A formidable campaign council has been inaugurated by the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam El-Rufai. The council boasts of seven serving governors and several experienced political leaders of our party”.

He said the APC has set up a campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship election under the leadership of the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru with several serving governors as members.

This, he said, is in demonstration of APC desire to win election by securing majority votes in both states under free and fair elections.

“We must collectively resist PDP’s plot to rubbish the successes we have recorded in the conduct of credible elections since 2015. We urge the electorate to defend their votes to ensure progressive leadership in the states”, the party said.