APC Zamfara Revalidation and Registration Exercise — Daily Times Nigeria

The Zamfara state branch of the All Progressives Congress has set up a committee to pilot, training and education of members on the current revalidation of membership and registration exercise.

This was revealed by the Caretaker Chairman of the State Party, Lawal Liman, when addressing journalists about the APC’s present state of affairs in Zamfara state.

Lawali Liman, Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Zamfara District, said that after the reconciliation between the faction of former Governor Abdulalzeez Yari and that of Senator Kabiru Marafa, party members are now operating as one unit.

He was pleased to report that there is no dispute within the state party, as stakeholder meetings with former Senator Kabiru Marafa’s faction leader, Surajo Maikatako, and with APC delegates from the National Headquarters, headed by Kareti Lawal, were attended.

Liman expressed hope that as a result of the members putting all differences behind them, the party in Zamfara State would grow stronger to function as one huge family.

He called on all members to join in the current enrollment and membership revalidation exercise in the state by turning out en-masse.