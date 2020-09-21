APC won in opinion polls but voters changed their mind—El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has wondered how the Peoples’ Democratic party (PDP) won the Edo election after the All Progressive Congress (APC) won opinion polls conducted.

El-Rufai said he was optimistic up to three weeks ago APC would win the Edo State Governorship Election.

The governor who spoke on Monday, September 21, while featuring on Channels Television, said opinion polls conducted had shown that the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, would win the election, adding that he didn’t know what went wrong in the last three weeks of the campaign.

“We (APC) would have loved to win and quite frankly, I was optimistic up to three weeks ago; the polls indicated that we were going to win. I don’t know what happened in the last three weeks of the campaign.

“As you know, a large number of voters make up their minds in the last two weeks of the election. Many voters decide no matter what happens, this is how I am voting but most people want to wait and make up their minds in the last two weeks.

“Three weeks ago, the polls clearly showed that APC was going to win but the result came out differently from what we expected.

“Obaseki has won, that’s it. You can’t go into an election without the possibility of losing.”

“The election was reasonably decent. We were all worried about violence but there was very little violence or none at all.”

Daily Times had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Godwin Obaseki, winner of the just concluded election.