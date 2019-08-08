The woman leader of Sanwo-Olu Babes, a political group in Lagos, Mrs Ola Williams has sympathised with a loyalist of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Okocha Ngozi Mary who lost her husband recently.

Williams, who sent delegates to Okocha to commiserate with her, said, “The group will not desist from supporting the family at difficult period,” assured her that they will always have her back.

Meanwhile, Mrs Okocha Ngozi Mary while appreciating Williams for the concern lamented the difficulties she has been facing after the untimely death of her husband, Okocha Ozulunonye Francis.

Okocha Ozulunonye Francis, a resident of 2, Ezenwa close, Oke-Afa, Isolo died as a result of cardiac arrest while going about his business in Apapa, Lagos.

Speaking on the challenges that have greeted the family after her husband’s demise, Mrs Ockocha said “Facing the family responsibilities with children’s tuition has not been easy. There are occasions when I have to plead with friends to borrow money for survival, as you know that surviving in Lagos is not easy not to talk of a woman without a husband.”

Recounting her ordeal since her husband’s death, she said it was the most unfortunate occurrence that will happen to the family, “because since his death life has not been so easy for us.”

“He slummed at the front of Ebet Oil Company in Apapa, Lagos, and unfortunately, he died before he got to the hospital where his friends rushed him. Later they called on us only to meet his corpse and his death certificate was issued.”