The All Progressives Congress (APC) Woman Leader in Katsina State, Hajiya Safiya Daura has disbursed N2 million to N400 less privileged women across eleven electoral wards in Daura Local Government Area.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the formal disbursement of the cash donation was launched at the APC administrative secretariat in Daura on Wednesday under the watch of party officials.

Daura said the gesture was aimed at empowering the less privileged women that included widows, divorcees, orphans and other related vulnerable groups with a view to expand their economic horizon by making them engage in productive ventures.

She said the scope of the programme would be expanded in due course to reach other local government areas, stressing that though the amount was meager, it would impact positively on the beneficiaries.

She called on the beneficiaries to use the money to run small scale businesses that would complement their other sources of income and make them less dependent on their husbands and relations.

NAN reports that each of the beneficiaries got N5000 from the N2 million.

The woman leader used the occasion to commend the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Aminu Masari for their positive initiatives by introducing numerous economic empowerment programmes for the people.

She noted that the Federal Government N-power and Katsina State S-power programmes and trada moni have in no small measure bailed out millions of beneficiaries from perpetual poverty and deprivation.

She assured that such empowerment programmes would reduce poverty, crimes, indolence and laxity in the society, stressing the APC administration would continue to empower Nigerians in order to be productive and achieve self sustainability.

In his remarks, the APC chairman in Daura LGA, Alhaji Sani Altine lauded the woman leader for her initiative, stressing the gesture was desirable and timely.

He described the donation as unprecedented as according to him no state woman leader has ever contemplated doing such beautiful empowerment programme.

He therefore called on political appointees and those holding elective positions to emulate the woman leader by initiating similar programmes with a view to empowering Nigerians to be creative and productive.

Nana Garba, a widow and one of the beneficiaries, commended the initiative of the woman leader and assured that they would make judicious utilisation of the donation by engaging in productive activities.

NAN recalls that the state APC woman leader recently supervised and coordinated the state government empowerment programme in which over 10,000 women across the 34 local government areas benefited.

Each of the beneficiaries received two goats free of charge.