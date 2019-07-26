Henry Omunu, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase has expressed his regret over the loss of Benue state by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peopkes Democratic Party ( PDP), vowing that the party will reclaim the state in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking when he received the state chairmen of the ruling APC from the North Central zone in his office on Thursday, Wase charged the party’s chairmen to work hard and ensure that the party wins not only Benue state, but the entire zone.

He attributed the success of the party in the 2019 general elections to the tireless efforts of the state chairmen and called on them to do more so as to win more states and National Assembly seats for the party in the 2023 general elections.

“The North Central should be very proud for having the deputy speaker from the region even though we demanded for the speakership, but we need to utilise what we have now because not all the regions got what we have,” Wase stated..

While assuring the state party chairmen of his readiness to work for the interest of the party within the confines of the law, the deputy speaker said the 9th National Assembly will do everything possible to improve on the welfare of Nigerians.

He expressed confidence that with strong backing from the party and the cordial working relationship with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, he is sure that the leadership of the 9th assembly will not disappoint Nigerians

Earlier, leader of the delegation who is also the APC state Chairman of Nasarawa state, Philips Shekwo, assured the deputy speaker of their unflinching support, saying the party is proud of him, especially with his resolve to accept the party’s choice for the 9th assembly speaker despite pressure from within.

“For us, you are a pride to the North Central for accepting to serve as deputy speaker and for emerging unopposed. We appreciate your loyalty to the party. When the party asked you to step down, you graciously stepped down; that alone has proved your loyalty beyond reasonable doubt,” Shekwo added.

He commended the harmonious working relationship that exists between the deputy speaker and the speaker, and called on other elected officers to emulate them.