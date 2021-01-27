APC will not tolerate hijacking of membership registration exercise...

…Exercise will prove Kano as largest democracy in Nigeria – Ganduje

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

State governors, legislators at both federal and state levels and other stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been warned not to hijack the ongoing membership and revalidation exercise across the country.

The governor of Niger State who is the chairman of the National APC Membership and Revalidation Committee, Alhaji Mohammed Sanni Bello read the riot act Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating the members of the committee at the state level.

While charging members of the committee across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure equity, fairness and justice during the exercise,

Gov. Bello who inaugurated the state Committee on behalf of the chairman, Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni stressed that domination of some members or group will not be tolerated.

He said “please note that the objective of this exercise is to ensure that no one is left behind. It is to make sure that any interested person or group are free to join APC and this is out of our believe that people make party, the more the merrier.

“We should also note that commandeering or theft or hijacking registration materials will not be tolerated.

You should also note that domination of registration process by an individual or group will also not be accepted.

” The whole intention of this exercise is to expand our membership base, for we believe that when this is done, it will increase our chances in the next coming election.

“I appeal to the chairman and secretaries of this committee to stand their ground and ensure that justice and fairness prevail”.

Giving the reasons for the exercise, the national chairman of the committee said “please note the last exercise was done in 2014 and since then we have members that have lost their lives may their souls rest in perfect peace.

We have very few members that have left the party,we have many members that have joined the party, we have young boys and girls who have turned 18 in between 2014 and today and we believe that they should be given the opportunity to register as members of our great party, the APC.

“We also have numerous number of people that have decamped from various parties to APC, we also have numerous number of people that have come from other party and have joined us and overtime they have this feeling that they have not been fully accepted into the APC family.

This provide for them an opportunity to be fully accepted or to feel at home during the evaluation exercise.

Meanwhile, the Kano State governor, Abdulllahi Ganduje has said that the state by virtue of population is the largest democracy in Nigeria.

Ganduje who spoke with journalists on the sideline of the inauguration ceremony which took place at the Barcelona Hotel, Abuja expressed believe that APC will have a very effective and efficient registration process and will end up with very high number of registered members.

“We (Kano) are the largest democracy in Nigeria through the registration exercise. We shall prove to all that we are indeed the largest democracy in the country”, he said.