APC to start nationwide membership registration — Buni

By Tunde Opalana

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will kick-start membership registration across all wards and local governments in the country.

This, according to the Chairman, National Caretaker / Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, is to reposition the party and consolidate on aggressive membership drive nationwide.

The chairman said this on Thursday while taking delivery of the first batch of newly printed membership register at the party national Secretariat, Abuja.

The Daily Times recalled that stakeholders in the party, particularly, the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman have been calling for a fresh membership registration ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking shortly after taking the delivery of a three trucks load of the register, Buni said “as you can see, we just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials that will soon start across the country.

“We have over 119, 973 polling units across the country. As you can see this is the membership register and we have the personal information slip that goes with the register as well.

“Like i said we have just taken first delivery and after taking all the stocks then we will now unveil the date, the timetable for the registration across the country, and you know we are going to register, revalidate our existing membership register across the country”.

The Chairman said the remaining consignment will be received in due course.

With him was the governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru and other members of the APC National Caretaker Committee.

