APC to Atiku: Come clean on travel ban to US

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to come clean on the prevailing issue of his travel ban to the United States of America following his alleged indictment for corruption in the country.

The party also alleged that the Dubai meeting attended by Atiku and other PDP leaders was a last-ditch effort to raise presidential campaign cash from foreign financiers by mortgaging key national economic assets particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)”.

In a statement signed in Abuja on Sunday, the ruling party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the country cannot afford to have a “fugitive occupying the highest office in the country”.

The statement said: “Again, a challenge that Alh. Atiku Abubakar must take up is coming clean on the nagging issue of his travel ban to the United States of America following his indictment for corruption in that country.

“To borrow the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, we must stop electing rogues, hooligans and criminals into public office. Truly, we cannot have a fugitive occupying the highest office in the country. Our great country, Nigeria deserves better”.

On the plans that the PDP Presidential flag bearer is planning to raise fund for his campaign from his Dubai strategy meeting, Nabena said: “The unwillingness of PDP Governors to financially support the 2019 Presidential campaign of Alh. Atiku Abubakar is already public knowledge.

In fact, information is now rife that the Dubai meeting attended by Atiku and other PDP leaders was a last-ditch effort to raise presidential campaign cash from foreign financiers by mortgaging key national economic assets particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as payback.

“This disturbing development must be checked by relevant agencies particularly the recently established Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the country’s arm of the global financial intelligence Units (FIUs) mandated to collect information on suspicious or unusual financial activity suspected of being money laundering and then share such information with relevant anti-crime or regulatory agencies.

“Backed by their discredited cyber-thugs, the PDP in its desperate bid to remain in public reckoning continues to expose itself as a joke before Nigerians.

The PDP should know by now that elections are not won through falsehood on the internet, but by valid votes of the electorate who are aware of who ruined the country and who is clearing the rot.

“It is now clear that we have no credible opposition political party, but a gang of selfish and mercantile politicians that will do anything to return to elective office”, Nabena stated.

