APC targets 2m members in Adamawa in membership registration

By Tom Garba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it plans to register 2 million members in Adamawa State in the ongoing membership registration drive across the country.

A member of the APC National Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said this at a news conference on Saturday in Yola.

“We want to see at least two million residents of Adamawa State as bona fide registered members of the APC in the ongoing membership registration.

“By God’s grace in 2023, it is going to be APC at all levels, federal, state down to the local government areas,” he said.

Mamman said that the party had earlier planned a mega rally in the state to receive prominent personalities who defected from other parties, but had to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also speaking, Sen. Isiyaku Abbo, representing Yola North, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC said that his decision was based on the interest of the people, saying that he did not leave the PDP out of desperation.

Sen. Abo urged security agencies in the state to distance themselves from politics, while performing their duties to ensure fairness.

The state APC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Bilal, urged party supporters and loyalists to ensure that they register in their wards across the state to ensure success of the exercise.

In a related development, former Governor Bala Ngillari, says the PDP has no future in Nigeria because it is a dying party. Ngillari said this at the APC stakeholders meeting on Saturday in Yola.

The former governor who defected to the APC in 2020, was the PDP’s Adamawa North senatorial candidate at the 2019 general elections.”

One of the reason why I dumped the PDP for APC is that PDP is a dying party. In fact, PDP is dead and it will be buried in 2023.”

Secondly, I don’t see PDP as an alternative for the future of Nigeria because the contradictions in the party will make its members go to the graveyard and we will help them bury themselves.”

And the reason why I identified myself with APC is because of its laudable objectives that will take us to the promised land and give hope to our future generations,” Ngillari said.

He said that any nationalist who wants the country to move to the next level should join the APC as there is no alternative at present.

He said that there was hope for Nigeria and its citizens under the APC led Federal Government, urging progressive politicians across the country to rally round the party. ”

I wish those who chose to remain in PDP well, ” Ngillari said, adding that the APC currently has 90 per cent followership in Adamawa State, and assuring that the party would take- over the state in 2023.

“Adamawa has abundant natural resources, if properly harnessed the resources would boost the economy of the state and the country at large,” he said.