APC sweeps Plateau Council polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has won 11 out of the 13 local government areas where elections held in the just concluded Council polls in Plateau state.

Mr Fabian Ntung, the Chairman, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) who announced the result of the election on Thursday said that APC won 11 out of the 13 local government areas in the state.

Daily Times reports that four local governments, Barkin Ladi, Jos South, Jos North and Riyom did not participate in the elections after the state electoral body sited security as reasons for their non participation in the excercise.

The Electoral Commissioner however declared the results of two local governments, Langtang North and Mangu inconclusive.

Reacting to the development, the Plateau State Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Danishi Sango faulted the entire process which according to him was marred with irregularities.

Sango while briefing journalists urged the governor and the ruling party not to breach the delicate peace in the state but to allow the will of the people as spoken through the ballots to prevail.

“While anxious voters were waiting at the collation centres to get PLASIEC’s verdict on their free franchise, the electoral officers and returning officers disappeared into thin air leaving room for avoidable anxiety.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that the results were manipulated. The ruling party must avoid plunging the state into yet another needless political crisis.

“I have spoken to the State Director of Security Services and to the Commissioner of Police and made it clear that the state government undershould be held responsible for any breach of peace in the state following the results.

Sango however appealed to the governor to allow good conscience to prevail in the state and allow the people’s will which was spoken clearly through the ballot to prevail.