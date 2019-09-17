The Kebbi state working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Alhaji Habubu Gwandu, a member of state House Assembly from the party for alleged anti- party activities.

The suspension was announced by the state’s Public Relations Officer of the party, Alhaji Sani Dododo, while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“The State Working Committee of the party on September 16, resolved that Alhaji Habibu Gwandu is suspended from the party, for anti- party activities.

“A committee has been set up to investigate the allegation against him,” he said.

Dododo said Gwandu was alleged to have carried out series of anti-party meetings in Sokoto state and in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state.

“By the suspension, Gwandu is expected to stay away from all party activities both in his ward and the local government area until after the investigation,” he said.