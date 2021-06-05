APC suspends Candido, Angama, Madaki over alleged anti-party activities, conspiracy, forgery

By Ukpono Ukpong

The All Progressive Congress (APC) under Jiwa Ward of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has suspended the Chairman of AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Candido from the party for alleged anti-party activities, conspiracy, causing violence and flagrant violations of the APC Constitution of 2014 as amended

In a letter of suspension from the party, dated June 3, 2021, which was signed by the Ward Executives and forwarded to journalists, the party stated that “In pursuant to article 21 subsections (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (vi), (vii), (xi) of the All Progressives Congress Constitution 2014 as (amended), we the underlisted executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Jiwa ward wish to bring to your notice that we no longer have confidence in you as a member of the party due to your constant and deliberate violations of the provisions of the party’s constitution.”

The party also accused Candido of conspiring with the Ward Chairman, Alh. Bala Madaki to threaten Jiwa ward executive members for not supporting his imposed aspirant, and that he also conspired with him to mobilized a violent protest against the overwhelming decision of the National Working Committee of the party.

According to the party, on many occasions, Candido has conspired to disseminate wrong information in respect of the just concluded primary election which was successfully resolved by the party in order to incited hatred for the party in the mind of its followers as well as having series of meetings with members of the opposition party.

“You have conducted yourself in such a manner that is against the tenet and spirit of the APC Constitution and you have incited members of our party against themselves due to your conduct and utterances.

“It was to our notice that you held several conferences in order to give a bad impression against the ruling party which resulted in creating factions no minding the position you occupy.

“Consequently, and pursuant to the powers conferred on us under Article 21(D)(vi) of the APC Constitution, we the Executive members of the APC of Jiwa ward hereby suspend you Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido indefinitely for gross misconduct, anti-party activities, and flagrant breach of the APC constitution,” the party stated.

A source who spoke to our reporter on Saturday said that the chairman of the council has moved to overturn the suspension by bribing the Executives of the ward with the sum of N200,000 each, so that they can support his selfish ambition.

The Karshi ward of the APC also suspended Hon. Hashimu Suleiman Angama for alleged anti-party activities, forgery of certificates and flagrant violations of the APC constitution of 2014 as amended.

According the letter issued for the suspension of Angama on June 3, 2021, by the party executives, it reads, “Pursuant to article 21 subsections (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (vi), (vii) and (xi) of the All Progressives Congress Constitution 2014 as (amended), we the underlisted executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Karshi Ward wish to bring to your notice that we no longer have confidence in your ability to lead the party to its desire destination due to your constant and deliberate violations of the provisions of our party constitution.

“You have deliberately refused to do any or pass information to strengthen the unity amongst the executive members of Karshi ward, all your sermons were against the unity of our dear party which ultimately resulted in creating factions from ward to Local Government and State level without considering the position you occupied at the state level,” it stated.

The party further accused Angama of constituting himself into one-man executive, where he takes and implements decisions without following the laid down procedures of the party despite the present of the ward chairman.

“At the comfort of your mind, you remove whoever you wish from the executives and nominate whoever you wish without following the laid down rules provided by the constitution of the party.

“Your actions for forgery of school certificates relegated the party to its lowest level which you were found wanting and resulted to you withdrawn your contest in the Abuja Municipal Area Council Primary Election.

“Consequently, we undersigned executive members of the APC of Karshi ward hereby suspend you Hashimu Suleiman Angama indefinitely from the party, based on the above facts found against your person.

“The suspension came after a vote of no confidence was passed against you which was contained in a letter dated 30th January 2021, signed by 24 Karshi ward Executive members which was addressed to Karshi ward Chairman,” the party stated.

Also, the Jiwa ward of the APC suspended its Chairman, Alh. Bala Madaki from the party for alleged anti-party activities, conspiracy and flagrant violations of the APC Constitution of 2014 as amended.

The suspension letter which was also dated June 3, 2021, signed by the executives of the party reads, “Pursuant to article 21 subsections (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (vi), (vii) , (xi) and paragraph D (vi) of the All Progressives Congress Constitution 2014 as (amended), we the underlisted executive members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) of Jiwa Ward wish to bring to your notice that we no longer have confidence in you as a member of the party due to your constant and deliberate violations of the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“The suspension came as a result of your refusal to accept the invitations sent to you on several occasions to appear before a Committee established to investigate the allegations leveled against you.

“You have been making both direct and indirect threats against some of the executives for not dancing to your tune. You have conspired with the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council to mobilized a violent protest against the overwhelming decision of the National Working Committee of the party.”

The party accused Madaki that he had on many occasions, conspired with the Chairman of AMAC to disseminate wrong information in respect of the just concluded primary election which was successfully resolved by the party in order to insert hatred of the party in the mind of its followers.

“You often discountenance any information or advice that will strengthen the unity of the party members. All your sermons were against the unity of our dear party which ultimately resulted in creating factions at the ward level without considering the position you occupy.

“You have constituted yourself into a one-man executive, where you take and implement decisions without following the laid down procedures of the party by denying other Aspirants from having access to ward executive before the primary election.

“Recently, you were found wanting on several occasions for fund misappropriation belonging to EXCOS and personalizing of party’s assets to your personal use.

“Flowing from the above, we the Executive members of the APC of Jiwa ward hereby suspend you Alh. Bala Madaki indefinitely for gross misconduct, anti-party activities and flagrant breach of the APC constitution,” the party stated.