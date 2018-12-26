‘APC supporters allegedly disrupt IEDPU conference in Ilorin’

Like this: Like Loading...

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq and his supporters, Tuesday allegedly disrupted the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) 53rd annual conference. The event which took place at the Emir of Ilorin’s forecourt had been going on smoothly until AbdulRahman and one Yahaya Seriki attempted to turn the event to a campaign rally. The incident forced the highly referred Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari to leave the venue of the event in anger. When the APC governorship candidate was called to the podium to announce his donation, against the will of the organisers of the event, he made an attempt to echo the slogan of his campaign organisation. AbdulRahman was however shouted down by thousands of admirers of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who countered him by sporadic shouting of “Sai leader, Sai Bukki, Atunwa 1”. All attempt by the organisers to restore normalcy and continue the programme proved abortive. The security guards did a yeoman’s job before the Emir could be ferried out of venue of the event. The highly disappointed IEDPU National Executive Council members led by their president, Ambassador Sheikh- Usman AbdulAziz later went into the palace to apologise to the Emir. The IEDPU’s calendar, a major source of revenue generation for the union could not be launched because of the unfortunate development. It would be recalled that the Senate President launched the Union’s almanac with N10 million last year. Meanwhile no government was present at the launching lEDPU; it was only APC affairs programme.