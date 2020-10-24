APC sues for peace and normalcy in Nigeria

By Tunde Opalana

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has pleaded with Nigerians to halt the #ENDSARS protests for the collective corporate interest of the country, Daily Times gathered.

As a party, the APC promised to take every step to support the government to bring this unwholesome situation to an immediate end.

It as well said it make sure that all those found culpable will face the wrath of the law, while desiring that a peaceful atmosphere return to the country for the good of greatest number of countrymen.

Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni on Saturday in Abuja said the party acknowledged the peaceful commencement of the protests until it became violent, destructive and disorderly as hoodlums regrettably seized the opportunity in the protests and virtually took over.

He said the APC is committed to the ideals of democracy and as well recognize the inalienable rights of citizens to demand for changes in conditions which trample on their liberties, freedom of association, freedom of speech and wellbeing through peaceful means and rule of law.

Suing for peace, Buni said “our dear Compatriots, let us reflect and embrace peace; at a time of national tragedy such as this, it should not be a time for playing politics, it is no time to dance to the gallery to score cheap political points. It is a time for introspection and Nigeria first. Let’s come together irrespective of our political, religious and ethnic differences we should rally around the government to build sanity and strengthen peace and unity to ensure the corporate existence of our country.

“To our youth, your message has been heard loud, clear, and well understood. The next stage that must follow is the needed engagement with all the structures of government to address all the concerns around the protest and effectiveness of government in general. It is imperative for the youths to extricate themselves from the activities of the criminal elements who have taken over the protests and perpetrating violence, destruction of property and attacking innocent Nigerians.

“The party therefore join President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR in appealing to our youths to call off the protests for peace and normalcy to return to our dear country.

“The more united we are as a people, the more peace we have and the more secured we are in our country; the more progressive we all become and the more abundant shared prosperity for our children”.

The APC condoled with the families of our Nigerians including policemen who lost their loved ones and pray that Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

It also extended empathy to all those whose properties were torched and pray that Almighty God will replenish it, while praying the country will never experience such avoidable and unnecessary horrendous carnage again.

READ ALSO: If Nigeria dies, hatred killed her, by Femi Adesina