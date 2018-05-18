APC State Congress: Bayelsa Govt denies use of stadium – Convention C’ttee

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention committee and chieftain of the party in Bayelsa state, Engr. Preye Aganaba, has raised alarm that the state government was denying the party the use of the multipurpose hall within the stadium meant for the party’s state congress.

Aganaba, in a statement on Friday, also alleged that the government was doing everything possible to frustrate the conduct of APC state congress having applied for the use of the facility.

He said the reason for denying APC the use of the public facility was still unknown to the party.

“It is true that the state government is denying us the use of the state’s stadium for APC state congress meant to take place in Bayelsa. We have properly applied and we were not told that the facility will not be available for us. To our surprise up till now the state government has refused to approve the facility for us.

“It is on record that APC’s parallel Ward and Local Government Congresses in Bayelsa state were peaceful and there is assurance that tomorrow’s exercise is not likely to witness crisis. So, on what grounds are we being denied the use of the state facility?

“The government must be told that we are all indigenes of the state, we are not foreigners. We have right to association and political party of our choice, so we don’t deserve to be treated like outcasts”.

While urging Governor Dickson to have a rethink, Aganaba, who was a Senatorial candidate in 2015, said “it will amount to political intolerance if the state government refuses APC the use of a public place like stadium for a national exercise”.