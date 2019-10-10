Stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under the umbrella of Forum of Non-National Working Committee (NWC), have called on the leadership of the party to ensure that the Board of Trustees or National Elders Council is constituted.

The chairman of the Forum, Nelson Alapa, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said the forum has elected new leaders to pilot its affairs.

They also demanded that all vacant positions in the party such those of the departmental directors, National Secretary, National Auditor, Deputy National Chairman South and National vice Chairman North-west should be filled appropriately to guarantee equity and fairness.

The chairman said: “We use this time to call on all the key stakeholders to ensure that Board of Trustees/National Elders Council as the case maybe is constituted within a reasonable time frame majorly to enhance our party Status and operationalism.

“That all vacant positions in the party should be filled appropriately to guarantee equity and fairness. Such vacant positions include the departmental directors, national secretary, national auditor, deputy national chairman (south) and national vice chairman (north-west).

“Fundamental basis of this communiqué is to create appropriate awareness necessary in the minds and souls of the founding fathers and leaders of this great party on the urgent and critical need to salvage the party from possible imminent fractures/cracks if things are left in the present ways the party as being currently run/managed by the incumbent leadership.

“As provided in the 2014 APC constitution as amended, Article 11 (Party Organs) National Executive Committee (NEC) members of which this Forum falls, is the third highest organ after the National Convention and Board of Trustees and takes precedent before the National Working Committee (NWC).

“It is disheartening that National Working Committee has usurped completely powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) the negative effects of which are currently hitting back to all levels of the Party signaling serious dangers to the stability, coherency, unity, loyalty, commitment and preparedness for continuity in governance.”

The former chairman of the forum, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, has been appointed as the forum’s grand patron.

While presenting the appointment letter to him, Danu said he has given the new leadership his blessing.

He said: “I want to tell you that I remain a committed APC member and a committed member of this forum and we will do everything possible to support the NWC to ensure that we build more bridges for APC.

“I have given my blessing to the new leadership. Because of my businesses locally and internationally, I may not be able to carry out some functions if I continue as the chairman of this forum but we will remain united and be rest assured that I will give you my full support.”