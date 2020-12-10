APC shifts commencement of membership registration — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tunde Opalana

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the commencement of the party’s membership registration earlier scheduled to start on Saturday, Daily Times gathered.

Addressing the media in his office on Thursday, the Secretary, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe on behalf of the chairman, Mai Mala Buni said the exercise will now commence in the second week of January next year.

Giving reasons for the postponement, he said “as you are all aware, the Membership Registration, Update and Revalidation Exercise of our Great Party, was supposed to commence on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

“On account of several factors however, including the fast-approaching Christmas and End of Year celebrations; as well as the interest of our Christian members; and the objective of ensuring maximum participation, the CECPC has decided to shift the date of the Exercise to the second week of January 2021”.

The Caretaker Committee regreted inconveniences that may arise out of the change in date; but. appealed for the understanding of members, in the interest of preparing a solid foundation for a successful exercise.

