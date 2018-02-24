APC sets up committee to resolve Kaduna crisis

Barely 48 hours after the factional office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State was demolished, a three-member committee has been raised to mediate on the internal crisis.

The committee would identify the remote and immediate causes of the crisis in its Kaduna State chapter.

According to a statement issued by Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, the APC National Publicity Secretary, the decision to probe the crisis was taken at an executive session of the party´s National Working Committee (NWC).

“The unfolding situation in Kaduna State is deeply regrettable and request all parties in the disagreement to maintain utmost decorum and give opportunity for true reconciliation,” he said.

The building housing the secretariat of a faction of the APC in Kaduna State, was recently demolished by the state government.

The demolished building which is said to belong to Senator Sulaiman Hunkuyi is located at 11B Sambo road.

The Kaduna Geographic Information Services (KADGIS) in a statement explained that the building was demolished for flagrant violation of the land use and non-payment of ground rent since 2010.

The incident happened two weeks after Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the APC consultation, reconciliation and confidence-building team.

Tinubu’s assignment, among others, is to forge cohesion within the APC ahead of the 2019 general election. It involves resolving disagreements among party members and leaders.

It also involves reconciling political office holders in some APC-controlled states and addressing crises in the party`s chapters in Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Bauchi, Cross River and other states.

The Kaduna State chapter of the APC had been factionalised and had been in crisis for close to two years.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, who represents Kaduna central in the Senate, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of the state has pocketed the party.

Sani alleged that El-Rufia was exploiting his proximity to the President to impose his will and unleash terror on APC members in the state.

“Right now, the party is already divided in Kaduna and it is for the national secretariat to note this and we have said it in clear terms,” Sani said.

The three member committee is led by the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Mr Segun Oni.

The committee would identify the disagreement and the circumstances that led to the demolition of Hunkuyi´s building and it is to report back to the NWC within a week.

Other members of the committee are the APC National Auditor, Mr George Moghalu and its National Woman Leader, Hajia Rahmatu Alliyu.

The party also re-affirmed that Alhaji Haddy Ametuo remained the party´s chairman in Kogi until its appropriate organ decided otherwise in accordance with its constitution.