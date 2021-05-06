APC Senators tackle opposition, insist Buhari in charge of govt

**Says inflammatory statement by opposition, threat to Buhari’s authority

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate caucus yesterday faulted the position of their colleagues in the opposition under the umbrella of the National Assembly Minority Caucus on the feasibility of President Muhammadu Buhari in government by saying that the President is fully in charge of the country

In what seems like a crack among members of the ruling APC members in the National Assembly, the Senate APC Caucus on Wednesday responded to issues raised by the opposition minority caucus without their colleagues in the House of Representatives.

The Daily Times as well noted that rather than having a full house of APC senators at the briefing, the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) who is the Chairman of Senate APC Caucus who addressed the press was supported by just three senators, namely;

Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North), Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Orji Uzor Kali (Abia North), Senate Majority Whip and Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdulllahi (Niger North), Senate Deputy Majority Whip.

The Daily Times gathered that majority of APC senators who were not happy with handling of situation of things in the country by the Buhari administration, tactically distanced themselves from the briefing.

The Senate APC Caucus knocked the opposition for coming too hard of Buhari who was described as not being in charge of the country while accusing the minority caucus of heating the already over- heated polity.

The APC lawmakers insisted that President Buhari is in charge and will continue to be in charge.

Rather than playing to the gallery, they demanded full cooperation from their colleagues in the opposition to support efforts to salvage the nation.

Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi in the submission of the Senate APC Caucus said “We in the APC Caucus of the NASS (SENATE) received and wish to respond to the Press Statement issued by our distinguished colleagues in the Minority Caucus as read by the Senate Minority Leader.

“We in the APC Caucus totally reject the many incorrect statement contained in the said press release. Indeed, we are quite aware of the role of the opposition in any democracy.

However, the statement by the PDP Caucus has gone too far given the good working relationship in the 9th Assembly and especially with the Minority Caucus.

“In any democracy, the rights to present criticisms and concerns on the state of the nation’s affairs are unassailable.

However, while we respect such rights; which come with obligation and responsibility, we are concerned that the statement issued by the Minority Caucus is capable of over- heating an already charged polity in which men of good conscience and patriotism are expected to act as leaders and Statesmen.

“While we acknowledge the natural disposition of playing politics, we are worried and disturbed that our colleagues are playing with lives.

The unfortunate state of insecurity; for which the Senate has continuously debated and issued resolutions to support the actions of the executive under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in the overriding interest of the public, is too delicate to play with.

“In all our deliberations, the entire Senate including the minority had discussed exhaustively in a very robust, transparent and patriotic flavor to arrive at our concrete resolutions. A case in point is the current invitation to engage the service chiefs.

“Furthermore, we take exception to the unfortunate charge that our President has not been seen. This is false and cheap politics. Mr. President and service – chiefs are meticulously busy every day and every night in deliberations with a view to addressing the security challenges across the entire country.

“Similarly, Mr. President had always made statement to Nigerians on all major security incidences and assuring Nigerians and indeed the international community that he would continue to do his best in making sure that the security challenges are tackled head-on.

“We want to assure Nigerians that Mr. President is in charge of government and is discharging his duties conscientiously and patriotically.

” It is a well-known fact that the Federal Government under the PDP refused to invest in the security infrastructure of the country while Mr. President under the APC led Government had massively invested in this regard more than any past governments and we are confident that the nation will surmount its current security challenges.

“Furthermore, it must be noted that the global economy is in turmoil triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and Nigeria’s is not an exception.

The Federal Government is aware of the challenges and is working to massively get the economy working for Nigerians through agricultural intervention projects, infrastructure development projects and social interventions to reduce the pains of the economic downturn on ordinary Nigerians.

“We therefore call on our distinguished colleagues and indeed all Nigerians to join hands with us as we proffer solutions to this hydra-headed security challenges.

In doing so, we want to assure Nigerians, and the international community that the rule of law will be respected and the rights to political opposition guaranteed.

“We ask for support and continuous constructive criticisms as envisaged by the tenets of our participatory democracy.

“We reject and dissociate ourselves from all and any inflammatory statements that appear to threaten the authority of Mr. President and our party.

We accordingly, wish to remind them that blame game and threats of “constitutional measures” are unwelcome and will not help in any form to address the challenges the nation currently faces”..

The APC Caucus pledged strong and unreserved supports for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and promised to continue to work in addressing the economic, health, social, security and other challenges that beset the nation.

“We sincerely seek the continuous support and understanding of all Nigerians in this regard”, the Caucus pleaded.