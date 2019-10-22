Abuja – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate an alleged plan by Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa to sell Atala Marginal Field (OML 46), an oil field owned by the state government.





In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, in Abuja on Tuesday, the party urged EFCC to uncover the details leading to Dickson’s to sell the oil field.



alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDPled government in Bayelsa was planning to sell the oil field to fund the Nov. 16 governorship election.