APC salutes Asiwaju at 69

Tom Okpe, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrates a man of excellence, a true democrat, and a great leader, the Jagaban of Bogu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 69th birthday anniversary.



In a press statement signed by National Chairman, Caretaker/ExtraOrdinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, and Governor of Yobe State, Mai mala Buni on Sunday said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no doubt dedicated his life to the service of humanity, promotion of good governance, growth, and development of democracy in Nigeria.



“As a Leader, Tinubu is passionate about the future of the people, as a developmental democrat, he is a proponent of due process and rule of law. His humble and humane disposition made him a great philanthropist.



The APC family is so proud of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s many achievements.



“We pray to Almighty God to grant Ahmed Bola Tinubu many more prosperous years, good health, strength, and wisdom to continue serving humanity,” Buni stated.