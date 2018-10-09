More APC Reps set to join PDP over flawed primaries

…Group opposes plot to sack Dogara

More aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives are reportedly set to dump the ruling party and pitch tent with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when the House reconvenes today.

The House members are allegedly said to be unhappy with the manner the APC conducted its primaries which they considered flawed.

Similarly, members of the Parliamentary Democrats Group, (PDG) have vowed to resist any attempt to remove Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who has joined the PDP from office and expressed the confidence that more APC members will join their ranks.

The Parliamentary Democrats Group speaking on today’s resumption, warned APC lawmakers to be prepared for the gale of defections that will hit the party.

Spokesperson of the PDG, Rep. Timothy Golu, who disclosed this on Monday, advised the APC to prepare for the gale of defection that will hit it as many of the ruling party’s lawmakers would be defecting to the PDP when the House resumes plenary.

He added that the House will reconvene as scheduled and attend to urgent and pressing national issues requiring legislative attention with Speaker Dogara presiding as the rightfully elected leader.

Rep. Golu said that the “APC should prepare for the gale of defection that will hit it as many of the ruling party’s lawmakers would be defecting to the PDP upon resumption later this week and put the opposition in a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives”.

He reaffirmed that they will not relent in defending the authority, right and mandate of the speaker against any threat from any quarters.

According to him, “our attention has been drawn to statements credited to the All Progressives Congress that the Speaker Dogara, should vacate his seat as he is occupying a usurped position.

“We want to again state categorically clear that any attempt to instigate crisis or undermine the authority, right or position of the speaker would meet a brick wall.”

The PDG cautioned that the position of the speaker does not belong to any political party as he was elected by members from all the political parties as provided for in the 1999 Constitution.

Golu also warned security agencies not to allow themselves to be used as tools by the “failing APC as Nigerians and the international community are watching and monitoring developments in the polity with kin interest and urged other lawmakers to be watchful over any possible occurrence.

“We call on our colleagues to be vigilant and prepare for any eventuality that those planning to destabilize the parliament may come up with”, he stated.