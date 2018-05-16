APC Reps have endorsed Oshiomhole’s chairmanship bid — Gbajabiamila

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the House have endorsed former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the next chairman of the ruling party.

Speaking on Wednesday, Gbajiabiamila said the APC House members met with Oshiomhole and are now convinced that the former Edo State governor possess adequate qualities to lead the ruling party.

“We sat down for over two hours with Comrade Oshiomhole and had a heart-to-heart discussion and we are all on the same page,” Gbajabiamila said on a Twitter update Wednesday morning. “As a result of that solicitation, we as the @OfficialAPCNg caucus in the House of Representatives believe in him.”

“We have more or less endorsed him,” he emphasised.

Oshiomhole joined the race for the chairmanship of the ruling party last week, following weeks of high-profile endorsements that reportedly included that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A former Lagos State governor and major broker in the APC, Bola Tinubu, is also said to be backing Mr Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole’s victory is all but assured in the party’s convention slated for June 23. The incumbent chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, has reportedly withdrawn from the race after calculating that he will not be able to neutralise the threat posed by Oshiomhole.

The APC restricted its chairmanship slot to Edo State, making it difficult to find another viable choice outside Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole, who stepped down as Edo governor after completing two terms, said he would lead the party to a better future. Should he go ahead to become the party’s chairman as widely expected, he would spend his early weeks mending fences within the party.