The All Progressive Congress (APC) chapter of Sokoto State, has rejected the Wednesday tribunal ruling that upheld the election of the incumbent governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal,who is under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), as the duly elected governor of the state.

In a statement on Thursday by the Sokoto State Chairman of the party, Honourable Isa Sadiq Achida, maintained that the entire judgement is rejected.

The statement reads, “The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressive Congress wishes to state categorically that it rejects the ruling.

“We believe that the judgement has turned justice on its head.

“Our lawyers are studying details of the judgement, with a view to filing an appeal at the appropriate court of law.”

The party, however, called on its teeming supporters across the state to continue to remain calm and be peaceful, saying the party will explore all available legal means to reclaim its stolen mandate.

“We wish to thank all our members for their continued support and loyalty, we remain committed to defending your interest at all times.”