APC Registration: We are over 40m members after exercise – Party Secretary

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC has stated that it had a total of about12 million membership before its registration and revalidation membership exercise but rose to over 40 million with many Nigerians joining the party.

The party stated on Monday at its national secretariat in Abuja through John James Akpanudoedehe, secretary, Caretaker/ExtraOrdinary Convention planning Committee, CECPC while recieving eleven APC non-career ambassadors.

He said: “We are blessed to have a focused gentleman as our Chairman. When he came on board, we lost our ground.

“Under his leadership we have regained what we lost and gained more. We had a membership strength of 12 million.

“I want to inform you your Excellencies that, under his leadership the APC has moved to over 40 something million today.

“Since the creation of this party, we have never enjoyed peace and tranquility that we are enjoying today.

“He has brought in some kind of calmness. We are blessed to have him. He is accesssable. He read your speach before you came and he granted everything you requested.”

The Chairman and Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni however, approved the request of the ambassadors who wants to be members of the National Executive Committee, NEC saying:

“I am happy to inform you that the party has agreed to set up a desk office for the purpose of liaising with the non-career ambassadors.

“In this regard, we requested you furnish the National secretariat with the details of your coordinating secretariat.

“In similar vein, the Caretaker has approved your request to attend the National convention as members,” assuring them of the party’s support and cooperation at all times.

In his earlier remarks, spokesman of the amssadors designate, Ambassador Ominyi Nwannebuike from Ebonyi State, ambassador designate to Zambia commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the NCECPC for finding them worthy to serve the nation at this critical period.

He said: “As party chieftains in our respective domains and now as body of non-career Ambassadors, this is a job, we take so seriously and we are here to further express our profound appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and to our dear party, the APC.

“We are here to inform you that, haven been confirmed by the Senate, we have further been issued with our respective letters of credence to herald departure to different countries of our primary assignment.

“We are poised to further contribute to the good governance which our party is providing through our President. Despite the difficult times occasioned by global economic challenges, Mr. President is breaking new grounds in the provision of infrastructure that the country had lacked.

“As a progressive family, we shall remain committed to the party and undoubted to its manifesto in spite of all challenges and shall continue to lend support to the party leadership so that our election shall be the easiest within the political history of Nigeria.

“We believe as a progressive family, our ability to discharge our duties will contribute to our collective aspirations in building strong bond between Nigeria and members of the International Community.”

The ambassadors had requested that the party create a desk in its office to be dealing with non-career ambassadors at various duty posts, urging the Caretaker Committee to ensure that disputes in the state chapters are amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties concerned and add them as members of NEC.