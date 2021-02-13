APC Reg: My party stands a better chance to win all elective positions in Adamawa-Bello — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tom Garba

Honorable Emmanuel Bello, a former Lawmaker to have represented the people of Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency at the National said the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Adamawa stands a better chance to win all elective positions in the state.

Bello said this in Garkida, Gombi local government area while revalidating his membership card of the APC.

According to him the influx of people to APC despite being an opposition party in the state is giving an alarming signal to PDP that they have only but a handful few political personalities.

Bello said that the number of people trumping into the party and those being registered with thousands of many other revalidating their membership is a pointer to good students of politics that APC is coming back strong.

Emmanuel who mobilized hundreds of his kinsmen to join APC toured many polling units to make sure that the exercise is going smoothly and hitch-free.

He called on the national working committee of the party on the acting capacity to provide more membership forms.

He worried that the hundreds of copies provided to every unit across the country are very limited as there are too many people willing to join the party.

“Let our party leaders provide more forms, I can see much desires by many Nigerians to join the party. This is the only way we can take over the land when we have the numerical strength.” Bello said.