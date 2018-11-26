APC Reconciliation: We shall be fair to all – Al’Makura

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has stated that The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Peace and Reconciliation Committee will be fair to all party members who are aggrieved in addressing their grievances.

Al-makura, chairman of the APC Peace and Reconciliation committee, mandated to resolve the lingering crises arising from the party Primaries conducted in the North East, made this assertion after a crucial meeting with members of his committee in Abuja.

The Committee which has two weeks to submit its report to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party according to a press release signed by Yakubu Lamai,

Director General: Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to Governor Al-makura also said:

“APC is a political party born by the sincere desire of ordinary Nigerians for leadership which is anchored on love of country above self which is why the effort of this committee of peace building in the North East will exemplify ideals of transparency and fairness to all who are aggrieved.

As a sign of the unwavering commitment of the APC National Peace and Reconciliation committee to mend broken fences and be a drum for peace and party unity, the committee will adopt a simple and transparent strategy in the North East which is to listen with an open mind and provide fair hearing to all aggrieved members of the party with a view to reconcile, rebuild and repair”.

Governor Al-makura who is renowned for evolving the highly successful model of community based conflict resolution mechanism believes that; “transparency and fairness to all will rekindle trust, renew alliances and ensure that APC close ranks as one family, united to face the greater electoral battle ahead”, he said.

The APC National Peace and Reconciliation committee for the North East will conduct marathon hearings in Maiduguri, Bauchi and Yola under the chairmanship of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura and has as members;

Governor Bello Masari of Katsinaand Badaru of Jigawa States, Chief (Mrs) Jumoke Anifowoshe, Mr. Matthew Omegara, Hajia Hafsat Baba and Gen. Abdullahi Aboki as members.