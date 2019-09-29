Following the release of timetable by the Benue state Independent Electoral Commission (BSEIC) for the conduct of local government polls, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to participate in the November 30, election.

The party having interacted with potential aspirants and after weighing their chances and willingness to contest is ready to participate and win majority of elective positions at the third tier of government.

The party observed that the local government is the closest tier of government to the people at the grassroots and should not be abandoned in the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that is already mismanaging Benue state without any tangible impact in the past four years.

In a statement signed by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Mr. James Ornguga the party however, frowned at the exorbitant non- refundable fee of N300, 000 each per chairmanship candidate and N200, 000 each for councillorship candidates payable to the state government’s account as contained in Section 11 of the BSIEC’s guidelines.

The party considers such charges, as a deliberate ploy by the state government to deny most competent candidates across political parties the chance to participate in the elections despite meeting all necessary obligations with their parties and being nominated.

“We call on the governor as a man of God to urgently review these charges to N50, 000 in the case of candidates for chairmanship and N20, 000 for councillors or that the governor should out rightly underwrite the charges as a good leader who cares about the suffering masses, most of whom are either civil servants or peasant farmers, but have been chosen by their communities to contest,” the APC submitted.

The statement called on potential aspirants to freely go about their campaigns and urged all stakeholders of the party to give them the needed support in achieving their ambitions, as the timetable for party primaries will be unveiled by the party within a week.

It expressed confidence that given a free and fair election, APC will always win any electoral contest in Benue state, saying the party shall make the cost of purchasing nomination forms affordable based on the the current economic reality in the state

It therefore, advised potential aspirants within the party to come out in their numbers and contest in all the 23 local governments and wards in the state.