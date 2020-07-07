*You action can make or mar party, Buni tells Committee

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for Ondo State governorship aspirants, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa has warned all the 12 aspirants in the race to make the assignment easy by furnishing the committee with adequate information.

Obviously trying to avoid the Edo screening experience, the committee chairman said the party has enough crisis on its hands to settle than to ignite another misunderstanding through disqualification of aspirants.

While the committee is desirous of delivering on the mandate of its assignment, he said, the aspirants could help it to succeed by giving submitting relevant documents and supplying necessary information.

He spoke at the APC national secretariat on Tuesday during the inauguration of the committee.

Tumsa who was the party’s former interim National Secretary said “we call on all the aspirants to abide by the party’s regulations guiding the screening exercise.

“They should also make all information forthcoming to make our assignment, easy, smooth and uncontradictory”.

He promised the party of total commitment of members of the committee to the assignment saying “we will do our job diligently to the benefit of Ondo state and our party”.

The chairman, on behalf of other members appreciated the party leadership especially the Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee for founding them worthy of the assignment.

Other members of the Screening Committee are; Solomon Johnny, Abayomi Oyalowo ,Amb. Fati Bala, Princess Gloria Akumbomdu

Rt. Hon. Eugine Udo, Barr. Usman Dalhatu, Prof. Okay Onyejekwe and Prof. Shehu Adamaraji who will serve as Secretary.

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the Chairman, the Secretary of the Caretaker committee, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe, told the committee members that their action or inaction can make or mar the party and its chances in the Ondo governorship election.

He said “as a party, we should however, not be swayed from our avowed course, noting that because our Party was founded on the principles of fairness and natural justice, we should ensure that we uphold these fundamental pillars.

“You have been found to be persons worthy of trust; which is why you have been saddled with the onerous task of screening all the aspirants, and subsequently, providing a platform for those who are not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

“Kindly note that your actions in this regard, could either make or mar the party’s image; so I urge you to proceed in the strength of your mandate, and do your best, bearing in mind that the reward for satisfactory performance is promotion”.

He assured all aspirants of fair and credible screening by the committee.

“We can assure you that the aspirants, who have indicated interest to fly the flag of our Party in the Ondo Governorship elections, will be subject to the same fair, credible and transparent standards in the nomination process”, he said..

The 12 aspirants to be screened ahead of the July 20 primaries are; the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjinmi, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Kekemeke Duerimini, Olusola Oke Alex and Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele.

The rest are; Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola, Olubukola Olarogba Adetula, Abraham Olusegun Micheal and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.