APC primaries: Obasa hails party faithful, canvass for massive support for APC

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed appreciation to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria, particularly Lagos State and Agege Local Government for their overwhelming turnout at the just concluded primaries of the party.

The primaries were conducted to pick the party’s flag bearers in the 2019 general elections at federal and state levels.

Rt. Hon. Obasa explained that the large turn-out of party members at the primaries throughout the country particularly in Lagos and Agege LG, was a pointer to the acceptability of APC by Nigerians and that they support the party’s rebuilding and regenerating efforts at all levels of government to revive the socioeconomic structures of the country.

The Lagos chief lawmaker also called on Nigerians to vote for the party and its candidates in the 2019 general elections for the rebuilding and regeneration efforts to continue.

“Our members deserve accolades and praises for their overwhelming participation at the primaries of our great party.

“I’m equally impressed with the turn out in Lagos and particularly my local government, Agege. I’m grateful to my people in Agege who have shown increasing confidence in my ability to represent them creditably at the Assembly. I’m assuring them that I’ll continue to represent them well and ensure that their interest is well protected.

“I’m equally assuring Nigerians, particularly Lagosians that the APC administration at all levels will continue to serve their interest and work assiduously towards general improvement of their welfare and standard of living.

“However, we will continue to seek for your understanding, support and cooperation as we continue to serve you,” Obasa stated in a statement signed and released on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

The Lagos Speaker explained further that with the conclusion of the party primaries, the journey has just started as the party candidates still have to navigate the general elections in 2019.

“This is just the beginning as we still have the 2019 general elections hence I want to urge Nigerians to vote massively for APC candidates throughout the country so that the rebuilding and regeneration efforts at reviving the socioeconomic structures of the country will continue.

“We don’t want to be dragged back. Voting any other party except APC will drag us back. This is what we are not praying for in Nigeria hence the need to continue to support APC and vote massively for all our candidates in the 2019 general elections,” the Lagos Speaker who is also the Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria concluded.