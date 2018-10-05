APC Primaries: Governors’ Forum meets APC’s NWC

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum on Friday met with the party’s National Working Committee of the party led by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja to review and resolve issues that hampered the conduct of primary elections in some states.

The party’s Governorship and Assembly primaries in most states were marred by crisis and electoral malpractices that led to the suspension of the exercise indefinitely in some states while National and State Houses of Assemblies primaries are yet to be conducted in many states due to disagreement within members.

Speaking to journalists after the closed door meeting, Chairman Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulraziz Yari said, they met on matters arising from primary elections held in some states with a view to resolving those issues.

Yari said that the meeting was also intended to make the party stronger as one family so that it can secure 2019 general elections.

He said: “We have discussed so many things as you have seen some colleagues; we have one issue or the other, ranging from the Senators disqualification which we discussed as a family and to look at how we can boost the morale of the followers and other issues related”.