APC primaries: Ex-IGP Abba fumes over results

Former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, a Senatorial contender to fly the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the 2019 general election has expressed anger over the outcome of the primary election conducted by the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Abba, who intended to contest Jigawa South Senatorial District, was screened out of the race by the party screening committee.

Unlike the Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu who was disqualified for non possession of the compulsory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) discharge Certificate, no reason was given for Abba’s disqualification.

Briefing journalists at the party National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, speaking in parable, Abba said this is not the time to talk, but to pray.

He said: “Let me say that this is not a time for too much talk, this is a time for prayers, and I want you all to please join me in this prayer.

“The prayer is this, Oh! Almighty God, any person copying you, May their powers not be in this party headquarters; Almighty God, if there is already one, you know what to do, so that you don’t allow him to continue copying you.

“Almighty God, any person claiming to be an officer of the APC, if he will not work with the vision and the mission of the APC, Almighty God, don’t allow him to use the demon style of destroying the APC”, he said.

The former police Chief refused to entertain any question from newsmen and wondered why he was screened out of the race having being a card-carrying member of the party for not less than eighteen months.

“You know too well that I am over eighteen months card-carrying member of the APC, and you are also aware that a list was released where I was duly cleared, then another list, delisting my name, why”, he queried.