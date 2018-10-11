APC primaries: Aspirant rejects result in Nasarawa state

Mr Jacob Ajegana- Kudu, an aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, has rejected the result of the just concluded State House of Assembly primaries election in his constituency.

Ajegana-Kudu, who is seeking election to represent Nassarawa Eggon East constituency in the state assembly, made his position known on Wednesday at a press conference in Akun Development Area of the State.

He alleged that the whole process was compromised by the party’s Returning Officer, who did not display the delegates list.

Ajegana-Kudu also alleged that the delegates list was tampered with in the six electoral wards of the constituency, adding that delegates were intimidated and harassed by hired thugs at the venue of the election.

The aspirant called for the cancellation of the election and appealed to the National Leadership of APC to organise a fresh election and the venue should be relocated from Nassarawa Eggon.

“I hereby reject the result of the election conducted at Nassarawa Eggon Guest House. The election, which produced Hon. Mohammed Aggah Muluku as the winner of the election was marred by a lot of irregularities.

“I rejected the result of the election on the ground that the whole process was compromised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Returning Officer, who refused to show/give us the delegates list.

“When asked about the delegates list, he said it was directive from above and the so-called delegates list was hand written and we wonder why the list was doctored and hand written.

“The delegates list was doctored (tampered) with in the six electoral wards of the constituency with the exception of Umme ward where Hon Mohammed Aggah Muluku comes from.

“The Returning Officer of the election came to the venue of the election in Nassarawa Eggon very late in the night; this is a deliberate attempt to favour Hon. Mohammed Aggah Muluku, who lives in Nassarawa Eggon town.

“Delegates were camped against their wishes for two days in various hotels in Lafia. For example, Wakama and other wards delegates were camped by those who want to win at all cost at Ikpekus hotel, along Kwandere road, Lafia,’’ he said.

He cautioned that failure to nullify the election may lead to APC losing the 2019 election in the constituency.

The aspirant urged his supporters to remain calm, law abiding and wait for further directive from his campaign organisation as event unfolds.