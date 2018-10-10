APC Primaries: Adamawa Deputy Speaker, Tsamdu retains State Assembly ticket

The Deputy speaker of Adamawa state House of Assembly (ADHA), Rt Hon Emmanuel Tsamdu who is representing Madagali constituency has retained the state Assembly ticket of his constituency base on Party and stakeholders arrangement.

Tsamdu has earlier picked a nomination and expression of interest forms, successful screened to vie for Michika/Madagali Federal House of representatives, base on automatic ticket arrangement by party and stakeholders agreement from northern senatorial zone, he has shifted ground for Hon Adamu Kamale, the present House of representative lawmaker.

The efforts were decided by the stakeholders to allow the APC candidates to maintain status quo of their current positions ahead of 2019 general elections.

Adamu who was hoping to be the next Senator have equally conceded for Sen Binta Garba representing the northern zone in the spirit of unity of purpose.

However the former council chairman of Madagali LGA, Yusuf Mohammed (OC) told journalists in Yola that he has won the primaries elections in Madagali constituency of the state assembly.

According to him the APC primaries which held in Gulak to defeat other two aspirants haven polled 151 votes, while Ibrahim Ulenda and Michael Ularamu polled 17 and 45 votes respectively.

The Chairman primary election committee, Abubakar Kyari has returned him elected by scoring the highest votes as the sole candidate of the APC in 2019 general elections.

DS Tsamdu considers the primary election as a kangaroo one and cannot hold water because of the Party and stakeholders arrangement on ground.

In a Press release Hon Tsamdu insist that the APC party respect decision of stakeholders to enshrine true internal democracy of the party.

He maintained that no one should parade himself as the flag bearer of the party in Madagali order than him, or the party will state otherwise.