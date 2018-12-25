APC plans to break into Akpabio’s Int’l stadium to host Buhari in A’Ibom – Sen Ita Enang

Like this: Like Loading...

Ahead of President Mohammedu Buhari visit to Akwa Ibom on Friday, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, has vowed to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) to break into Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for the flag-off of the APC’s South-South campaign in the state. Addressing a press conference in Uyo yesterday, Enang said the APC would continue on the path of diplomacy to impress it on the government to approve to the APC’s request to use the facility, warning that if the negotiation fails, the party would have no other option than to forcefully break into the stadium. “We will continue to use diplomacy for the request, but if the diplomacy fails, we will still use the stadium. When higher immunity meets the state immunity, it would succumb. We will not allow Udom to blackmail Akwa Ibom”. Recall that the APC led by the Chairman, Hon. Iniobong Okopido, had written to the state government requesting the use of the 30,000 capacity facility for the campaign launch, but the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Sir Monday Uko, turned it down and instead offered the small capacity Uyo township stadium. According to Uko, the stadium managers, Julius Berger, currently on vacation in Germany had locked the stadium and would resume on January 7, 2019. Besides, the Commissioner explained that the decision became necessary to safeguard the pitch for the state team, Akwa United to play their home games as the National Professional Football League (NPFL) kicks-off on January 13. But Enang faulted the explanation, saying the state government’s action was pre-meditated and political, recalling that “the governorship primary that Udom was declared the winner in 2014, was done in that same stadium”. The Senator representing Akwa Ibom Northeast, Senator Bassey Albert, according to the Presidential Aide, also did his empowerment and constituency briefing on the same stadium. “Udom should know that it was his predecessor Godswill Akpabio that built the stadium with funds allocated to the state by the Federal Government led by President Buhari and denying Akwa Ibom people the use of that facility is a collective insult on the people of the state”, he stressed. He explained that the choice of Akwa Ibom for the South-South campaign flag-off became necessary following widespread acceptability of the APC in the state and the South-South states.