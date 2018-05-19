APC: Peaceful congress in Abia as Ndukwe emerges State Chairman

The All Progressives Congress party State’s congresses held throughout the country on Saturday records handful success as it was adjudged peaceful and rancor free with Emmanuel Ndukwe emerging as state chairman.

It was gathered that the state capital Umuahia witnessed an unprecedented crowd comprising party faithful, turned out in large numbers to welcome the congress committee led by secretary of the Committee, Hajia Rabbi Gambari.

In her remarks to party faithful in the state, Hajiya Gambari said:. “We are here for the rule of law, we will obey the rule of law, our party believes in the rule of law, we were sent by the national leadership of our party to conduct the state congresses.

As we entered Umuahia we asked questions and were told that the right venue is in this place. As you can see some of our members are not here and we don’t know where they are but as the Secretary of this committee, the state congresses must go on and I enjoin all of you to continue to maintain the peace I have seen here today”.

All party members were led to the venue of the congresses by the newly elected Chairmen, Emmanuel Ndukwe with participants from the 17 local government areas of the state leading their delegates and numerous supporters of the party who came to witness the momentous and historic occasion.

Present were also great leaders of the party including: Chief Sir Ikechi Emenike, Chief Nduka Anyanwu , a national officer of the party and the board chairman of ASCON, Barr Fabian Okonkwo southeast zonal organizing secretary, Prince Paul Ikonne former ACN gubernatorial candidate 2011, Chief Nwogu Nwogu the NDDC commissioner for Abia state, Engr Solomon Alozie representing the south-East at the Rural Electrification Commission among others.

Recall that Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe led executive of the party got an order of the court restraining the former chairman, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa from parading as the state executives of the party in the State which was not vacated till the Congress committee coming for the conduct of the state congresses.

In his contribution, a member of the Congress committee, Alhaji Garba Sanni submitted that, “this is the authentic and confirmed party in Abia State and whatever we do here today ,

all the officers that will be elected here today will be recognized as the authentic executives of the party in the state by the National leadership of our great party because we were sent by the National leadership of the party to do the right thing and we shall do the right thing.

I therefore urge you all to remain committed to the growth and ensure that APC wins Abia State in the elections of 2019”.

He commenced the nomination processes beginning with the office of the state chairman and Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe emerged the elected State Chairman while Chief Chidi Avajah was also elected as the state Publicity Secretary and Engr. Mike Ozoemena and 24 other members are executive committee members.

“This consolidates the leadership of the Abia State APC under Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe for the next 4 years”. Ozoemena said.