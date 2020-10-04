APC, PDP trade blame as gunfire rocks Ondo again ahead of poll

By Tosin Ajuwon & Patrick Okohue,

The blame game ahead of Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election intensified on Sunday even as fresh violence broke out among supporters of rival political parties.

Hell was let loose in Akure, the state capital, as supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed in a free-for-all.

The fight started late Saturday evening at the popular Oba Nla Junction in Akure, along Oba Adesida Road, and continued Sunday morning.

At least, two persons were confirmed injured during the fracas, which spread into other streets of the capital.

The incident sent shivers down the spine of residents and traders as armed thugs from both parties left a trail of destruction.

The major theatre of war was just a few metres away from the Division-A Police Station in Akure. Sunday’s clash came barely two weeks after supporters of both parties engaged in a heavy battle at Oba Akoko.

On Sunday, the gladiators made bonfire on the city’s dual-carriage way while frightened passersby scampered to safety to avoid getting caught in the brawl.

The thugs from both political parties tore the campaigns posters and banners of either candidate, trading fisticuffs in the process.

The posters of incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking reelection under the banner of the APC, and that of Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the PDP, were torn into shred.

An eyewitness, Kolade Ajibola, said: “After hijacking the fight between the supporters, thugs of the two political parties (APC and PDP) again started attacking one another around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and they engaged in a free for all on the popular Oba Nla street.

“Many of them were brandishing dangerous weapons and threatening the peace of the residents. We couldn’t sleep till day break because there were repeated gunshots everywhere all over the night till Sunday morning.

“The thugs injured some people and destroyed property close to the street, while the fight lasted. Even, the police could not immediately curb their activities.”

Police spokesman in Ondo State, Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, said officers put the situation under control and deployed more men to the scene.

Ikoro denied claims that anyone was killed. He said investigation had begun, adding that security agencies were already in pursuit of the perpetrators.

PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, in a statement, said: “PDP supporters were attacked in their homes with gunfire raging across the city including Byepass, Isolo, Obanla, Okeijebu all the way to Agbogbo and the Expressway but to mention a few.

“The thugs who got to the scene around 7.30pm were fully armed with sophisticated ammunitions and rained guns shot sporadically at the office complex where many were reported to have sustained different degrees of injuries.

They are now receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital. “It was also reported that these contracted APC thugs are now in towns in their hundreds hunting for whoever that is putting on Eyitayo’s cap and other souvenirs with Jegede’s inscription to violently attack such.

“We believe this a deliberate attack given that Akure South LGA is a stronghold of Eyitayo Jegede SAN and it is aimed at creating major voter apathy among the determined electorate, by creating fear of endangering their lives if they go out to vote on Saturday.

“The unprovoked attacks have been escalating in the last few weeks.

We call upon President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, CP, DSS and other security authorities to urgently arrest this ugly situation which has already resulted in several deaths and needless destruction of property.”

But APC chairman in Ondo State, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, had earlier accused opposition political parties of launching unprovoked attacks to create tension ahead of the election.

“The PDP and ZLP have attacked us repeatedly, while we have resisted the temptation to fight back.

Our decision is not borne out of cowardice, but we feel we are in a position to display maturity.

We feel we should be more careful because we are better favoured to win the election.

All they are doing is to create tension in the state, and possibly discredit the process.

We have resolved to continue to tolerate them; we won’t retaliate, irrespective of the degree of provocation,” Adetimehin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, PDP urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure to renege on his resolve not to interfere especially in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, Chairman, Publicity SubCommittee of the PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologbondiyan urged Buhari not to succumb to the pressure of those plotting to use violence and ‘federal might’ to muscle the Ondo election against the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

He said that the campaign council had reviewed all prospects relating to the Oct. 10 election. Ologbondiyan said that the party affirmed that its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, enjoyed the greater support of the overwhelming majority of Ondo people and he was indisputably in good stand for victory on Saturday.

He said that it was not Jegede’s fault that Akeredolu did not perform as a governor, and that the people identified Jegede as a rallying point in their quest for a new and purposeful leadership.

Ologbondiyan said if Akeredolu had done well in the last four years, he would have been celebrating his achievements instead of threatening his people and seeking to drag in the presidency.

“Our campaign therefore calls on Buhari not to succumb to pressure by Akeredolu and the APC to renege in his resolve not to interfere in elections, as amply witnessed in the Sept. 19 Edo election.

“We invite Mr President to note the applauses and commendations coming to him from all parts of our nation and the global community over the non-interference of his Presidency in the conduct of Edo election.

“For allowing a free, fair and credible election in Edo state, a development that allowed the will of the people to prevail.

“Mr President must not allow Akeredolu, who had been justly rejected by his people for non-performance and who has declared his citizens as his “enemies for life”, to detract from his desire in this regard.”

Meanwhile, in another development, the Ondo State government directed civil servants to report to work today (Monday).

The affected workers are those on Grade Levels 1 to 12, who had been working remotely for over eight months on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Head of Service, Oludare Aragbaye, gave the directive in a circular issued on Sunday in Akure.