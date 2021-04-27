APC, PDP leaders pretend as enemies in public but meet in secret– Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, has decried the hypocrisy of politicians from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who claim to be rivals during the day and meet secretly at night.

In an interview with the Daily Independent, Fayose slammed those who criticize him for praising Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s national leader, saying they are wasting their time asking him to say derogatory things about the former Lagos state governor simply because they belong to different political parties.

During his time as governor, he said he contacted former governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, an APC chieftain, to either become the chancellor of Ekiti State University or suggest someone for the position.

“On the question of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, we were governors at the same time, but he is bigger than me when it comes to life size. That is the situation. We both come from the same zone, but have I accomplished what he has? No way! But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of anyone surpassing him in the future.”

“The fact remains that in this zone, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is equally a factor in APC and beyond their party, they are the ones in government today. When we get to government tomorrow, we too will be there.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Reconsider relocating Africom HQ, Buhari begs US

We will equally be able to have instruments to operate and sell ourselves to the public.

He was governor before me, one step after the other. Lagos resources are different from my resources. So, each time I say Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a leader in the South-West”.

“Former governor of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun is equally a factor, even Gbenga Daniel is a factor; Seyi Makinde is also a factor.

Because of the leadership positions they have occupied has put them as leaders of note but whatever you say, my son is bigger than me, I should destroy him. I’m not going to do that neither am I not going to do that against anybody in the West”.

“When you are talking about Chief Bode George now, I told you very clearly that he is our leader. I am still saying it that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a leader in the West and in Nigeria. Governor Wike is a leader in the South-South and in Nigeria. I am a leader in the South-West and a leader in Nigeria”.

“It is only in Nigeria here that APC cannot greet PDP, PDP cannot greet APC, I am not into that. I still call former governor Niyi Adebayo till tomorrow. When I became governor of Ekiti state, I wanted to appoint chancellor of the university, I called him and asked if he was interested in becoming the chancellor recommend somebody”.

“That is the spirit. We deceive the public. We eat and wine together, we greet each other, we share ideas and views but we get to the public and start saying nonsense. Count me out of that”