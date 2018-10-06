APC NWC Disqualifies Zamfara State, LG, Ward Party Executives From Participating in Governorship and Legislative Primaries

As an update to our earlier statement, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified and barred Party executives at all levels in Zamfara State from participating in the rescheduled APC primaries in the state.

This is in compliance with an order of the court to that effect.

Therefore, all affected officers should not play any role in the rescheduled primaries.

Furthermore, the Governorship primaries for Zamfara State will hold tomorrow 6th October, 2018 while the Legislative primaries will hold on Sunday 7th October, 2018.

Government officials are warned not to interfere in the process.

SIGNED:

Mr. Yekini Nabena

Ag. National Publicity Secretary