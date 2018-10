APC NWC Clears 24 Governorship Candidates to Contest 2019 Elections

Following the Governorship Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held across the country, the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting held on Thursday, 4th October, 2018 ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees and adopts the under-listed as Governorship candidates of the APC for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE

SIGNED:

Mr. Yekini Nabena

Ag. National Publicity Secretary