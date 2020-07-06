A new body, the Integrity Group has emerged within the National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Names of members of its executive and Board of Trustees (BoT) have consequently been forwarded to the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC).

In a letter dated July 1, 2020, a copy of which was made available to newsmen Monday in Abuja , the APC NEC Integrity Group notified Gov. Mai Mala Buni, of the formation of the group and declared its support for the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

Describing the appointment of Mai Mala Buni as chairman of the Caretaker Committee as a good decision by NEC, the group assured the Caretaker Committee of its readiness to work with the Committee in order to restore the party to its lost glory and restore former members back to the party.

“As NEC members we are always ready and available for the Caretaker committee and shall support it in whichever way required in cause of steering the party’s affairs”, said the group in the letter jointly signed by Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu, Chairman and David Okumba, Secretary.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari over the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, the group expressed confidence that the current caretaker committee will engender genuine reconciliation and peace in the party.

Listed as executive members of the Integrity Group are: Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu – North-noest (Chairman), Dr. Mrs. Racheal Akpabio – South South (Deputy Chairman), David Okumgba – South South (Secretary), Abubakar A. Musa – North East (Asst. Secretary), Lawal Kolade – South West (Treasurer), Terver Aginde – North Central (Organization/Mobilization), Hon. Muhammed S. Ibrahim – North West (Publicity/Strategic Communication), Barr. Tanko Zakari – North Central (Legal Adviser), Muhammad Azare – North East (Welfare).

Others are;Nduka Anyanwu – South East (Auditor), Bolaji Repete Hafeez – South West (Dep. Publicity/Strategic Communications), Hon. Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu – South East (Deputy Treasurer), Abubakar Ajiya – North East (Coordinator), Abdulmunaf Muh’d – North West (Coordinator), John Uwaedu – South East (Coordinator), Adie Ferdinand Atsu – South South (Coordinator) and Jock Alamba – North Central (Coordinator)

The group was introduced as a Board of Trustees (BoT) member: Alhaji Nasiru Danu – North-west (Chairman), Sunday Jacob C – South-east (Secretary), Chief Koteteh Ibadan – South South (Member), Alh. Zakari Muhammad – North-central (Member) and Alh. Shuaibu Abdulrahaman – North-east (Member).