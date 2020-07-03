Immediate past ruling party chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his predecessor, Chief John Odigie -Oyegun, have been named as part of a 49-member Edo State governorship election campaign committee by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

To chair the party’s high-level National Campaign Council is the governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma will serve as deputy chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as secretary.

This followed the approval of the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19th September, 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6th July 2020 at the party’s national secretariat.

Other members of the committee are Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, as well as the governors of Gombe Kogi and Lagos states. Former governors of Sokoto, Akwa – Ibom and Abia, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Godswill Akpabio and Orji Uzor Kalu respectively, are also members.

The committee membership also consists of Rochas Okorocha, Timipre Sylva, Dr. Pius Odubu, Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku, Prof. Oserheimen A. Osunbor. Emmanuel Uduaghan, John Owan Enoh, E.J. Agbonayiman, Babachir Lawal, Prince B.B. Apugo and Gen. Charles Airhiavbere.

Peter Akpatason, Patrick Alsowleren, Johnson Oghuma, Pr Julius Ihonvbere, Pally Iriase, Dennis Idahosa, Rachel Akpabio,Bolaji Afeez, Gabriel Iduseri, Cairo Ojougboh, Patrick Obahiagbon, Ayiri Emami, Abubakar Adagu Suberu, Usman Nahuche and Chidi Orji are also in the team.

The rest are; Almajiri Giadam, Sa’idu Umar Kumo, Pius Akinyelure, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Solomon Edebiri, Ebegue Amadasun, Saturday Uwulekue, Osaro Obaze, Samuel Ogbuku, Rinsola Abiola and Theresa Tekenel.