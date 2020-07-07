APC mourns former National Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as saddening, the sudden death of its immediate-past National Vice Chairman (North West), Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Until his death, Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir Esq was also the Chairman Governing Board of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Chairman, Governing Council of Sokoto State University.

He was once Attorney General of Sokoto State and Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

He held the traditional title of Magatakarda Babba (Chief Scribe) of the Sokoto Sultanate.

The APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said it has lost “a grassroots politician, true progressive and distinguished personality” who served the party and country meritoriously and at the highest level.

“In grief, we urge all to remember and be comforted by the positive impact and indelible strides the late Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir Esq left during his time on earth

“We express our deep condolences to his immediate family, the Sokoto sultanate, the government and people of Sokoto State. May Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus,” the statement read.