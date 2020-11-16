APC mocks PDP’s inability to pay staff entitlements

By Tunde Opalana

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has derided the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for owing the emoluments of some staff recently disengaged.

It therefore, asked the party to close its offices if it can no more cater for the welfare of its staff.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena in a statement Sunday, said it received as a rude shock that the former ruling party can no longer pay the entitlements of its national secretariat staff as at when due despite billions of naira generated from the sale of nomination forms during the 2019 general elections and the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

He said “if a political party is not capable of running it’s national secretariat successfully, such a party has nothing to do with governance.

Nigerians should rather thank their stars that PDP is no longer in power at the centre in times like this.

“Our current intervention is in respect of some Nigerians working at the national secretariat of the PDP, but got sacked recently illegally by the party.

The number of staff sacked amount to 50 per cent. The sacked staff have already dragged the PDP to the National Industrial Court in the suit number NIC/ ABJ/260/2020.

“It will amount to wickedness and lack of empathy for the dying PDP to continue to deny its staff what legally belong to them, hence PDP should rather close shop bearing in mind the popular saying that the labourers deserve their wages.

“It is more shocking that the PDP national secretariat could also resort to threats against its own staff who had diligently worked for the party, get sacked illegally and also denied them what is due to them.

Where is the empathy, PDP? “We are reliably informed that for three years since the PDP lost power at the centre, staff of its national secretariat have also not been paid their housing allowances, leading to over 50 per cent of them entrapped in litigations with their various landlords, over 20 per cent have their properties thrown out of their living apartments following which some of them resorted to sleeping in the churches and or squatting with friends and relatives. Some have even sent their family members back to the villages.

“Although, the above ugly experience is a culture in opposition PDP, it was made worse since most of their leaders do not have easy access to public looting any longer.”

The APC appealed to the leaders in the PDP to show compassion because these staffers are Nigerians irrespective of where they are working for now, as such their entitlements should be paid to the later, including those that have been illegally sacked.

It also appealed to the court of law to do justice to the case as the last hope of a common man.