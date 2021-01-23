APC membership registration: Your relevance lies in your ability to mobilise

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has charged chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 36 states of the federation and FCT that they have tangible roles to play in the party’s membership and revalidation exercise that commenced on Monday nationwide.

He as well told them that their continued relevance in the party depends on how much they can achieve in sensitizing and mobilizing members to swell the rank of the APC. He said leaders worthy of their positions should be rooted and grounded in their locality and should be able to mobilise for the party.

Governor Bello who is the chairman, Youth, Women and People’s Living with Disabilities Committee for the registration exercise gave the charge Friday night at a meeting of his committee with States Caretaker Committee chairmen of the party in Abuja.

He said he decided to first met with the chairmen before commencing the committee assignment having realised that their conduct and ability will determine the success and achievement of the entire registration exercise.

The governor as well warned them against victimizing any member but to jetisson factionalism, close ranks and ensure that every willing person is registered as party member.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Bello said “the State Chairmen that I address today are very necessary because they are in charge with the responsibilities of managing and administering our political activities at the state level.

“There is no how we will be able to move round the states and geopolitical zones without their assistance and participating actively because they know the nooks and crannies in their states.

“They know the leaders, they know the members and together with the various Committees that will be saddled with the responsibilities they need to work harmoniously together and I have the 100% buy-in of all the state chairmen to participate actively in this sensitization, mobilization and education of Nigerians towards the forthcoming exercise.

“This is an exercise that has been done before (registration and revalidation). We are simply rebuilding the party from bottom to up. The number of our membership will determine our strength and I’m calling on all leaders, whether political leaders, religious leaders or any form of leadership position you are occupying to go and mobilize your followers because the number of people you have will determine the strength and your say in any government whatsoever.

“My appeal to every leader across board like I stated earlier, political leaders, professional bodies, religious leaders, women, youths, people living with disabilities that are almost at the age of 18 and above to please mobilize yourselves enmass and go to the various registration units and register as a member of the All Progressives Congress”

He added that after the inauguration of all of the Committees that are going to various states and geopolitical zones, all the officers and officials who will go and conduct the exercise shall be trained and after the training, materials shall be deployed to the various nooks and crannies of the country for the exercise.

Gov. Bello said through the registration exercise, President Muhammadu Buhari has provided the platform once again for every Nigerian to participate in electing or bringing onboard leaders that will not betray their trust, who will be able to bring about development or good governance to themselves.