APC membership registration and revalidation starts December 9

By Tunde Opalana

Against antagonism, the National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements for the commencement of membership registration and revalidation, Daily Times gathered.

According to the caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni said having consulted stakeholders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC membership registration and revalidation is scheduled to hold from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

While inviting members across the country to revalidate their membership in their wards, the party asked prospective members to take advantage of the membership registration process to join the party.

Buni in a statement Monday said “the membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country. The process of distributing the membership registration and revalidation materials to all the States, Local Governments and Wards will be concluded before December 12, 2020.

“We, therefore, appeal to our States, Local Governments and Wards leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure smooth and transparent registration exercise. We will continue to provide updates of the process on regular basis”.

READ ALSO: Okowa sends important message to Christian politicians