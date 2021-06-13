APC Litmus test: Tinubu, PGF, Buni others commend Lukeman on intellectual work

Tom Okpe, Abuja

Asiwaju, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Chairman ExtraOrdinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Ambassador Fatima and Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, (PGF) Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu have extolled virtues of Director General, PGF Mallam Salihu Moh’ Lukman saying that with a population of about 70% to the United States of America’s 330, Nigeria has a budget of about 1% of its $3.35 trillion yearly.

Bagudu also said instances of winning and loosing elections are indications of our ‘party’s litmus test’.

Governor of Kebbi State, Bagudu stated this during the Public Presentation of a book written by Lukman, “APC Litmus Test” on Friday in Abuja.

“When one compares it to the United States, a country with 331 million people. In 2019, the United States federal budget was over $3.5 trillion. and 1% of $3.5 trillion is $35 billion. That means our budget is less than 1% of the United States budget yet, we are looking after a population that is about 70% of the United States population.

“If one considers the actual distribution of revenue, it even relefcts the truth.

For example, from January, this year to May, the Federation allocation account Committee meetings, there is no month yet, where the equivalent of $2 billion has been distributed. So if things go this way, that means $24 billion will be distributed by the three tiers of government.

“Our spending per person is about 98 to $103 which is in the same league with Niger and Chad.

“This is the central challenge that we need to communicate and President Muhammadu Buhari has shown us the way by discipline, by value for money but our quest, includes of necessity, expanding our horizon so that we can see how we will move the $35 billion federal budget $300 billion, $500 billion federal budget because only then, can we meet some of our expectations, some of our aspirations in all sectors.

“I scanned through the book and many issues the author reflected upon and as to the title: “APC’s Litmus Test’, I believe has shown APC to be different.

“It’s not just that we won an election and defeated an incumbent party. Let us accept that it’s okay for a ruling party to lose an election because even as APC we lost Bye-elections and we lost in general elections, we accepted the outcome. That’s a litmus test, I believe for the progression of democratic rule,” Bagudu said.

“The party is not shy to acknowledge that our Constitution is not perfect and again under John Oyegun, the El-Rufai Committee on True Federalism was created to look at those issues that we should do better about.

“APC’s believe is, let us amend the National Constitution because society is dynamic not because somebody has been wronged and cheated. If that is the basis for correction, then the agitation will never stop but if it’s based on let us make it better, I believe the proposal which have been submitted to the National Assembly will help to produce amended Constitution that will meet most of the aspirations.

“But before then, we’ll continue to struggle to find enough money for security, health, education and part of APC’s litmus test is to communicate this property to Nigeria so that in making choices, we are not blinded by promises,” the Governor noted.

On his part, Chairman CEPC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, represented by the acting national Youth Leader of the Party, Ismail Ahmed observed that in the party’s eight years of existence and six in government, it has gone through lots as an amalgamation of different political parties.

He called on Nigerians or rather, progressives across the country to imbibe the culture of reading the history of this party, APC.

“We are the party of the first in this country, we defeated an incumbent, which has shown a political maturity and electoral majority in itself. A lot of people didn’t believe that we could dowhat we did,” Buni said.

Former Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun stressed that there’s no question that the nation and parties are going through very difficult times, but, for all those who were at the formation of the APC, the uniqueness of our Constitution, the absolute beauty of our manifesto that promised change, and we all meant that change with all our hearts and all our beings.

He lamented that economic forces have made things, not quite the way they were meant to be.

He said the book, coming out at its right time added that everything must be done to keep the party virile and not just alive.

“We are in charge today, a progressive government, a progressive regime and I think it is proper that we show to the nation that when the people want some degree of change we should be responsive to it, we should address it,” Oyegun said.

In her goodwill message, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar stressed that the book is timely, adding that the party is currently undergoing a lot of soul searching, introspection and revitalization.

“As a government in power, APC needs to start thinking and doing things differently so that it can begin to deploy more people oriented policies to boost socio-economic growth and development and to provide more relief to the people.

“The present situation in the country calls for more robust intellectual and policy oriented discussions and engagements by our party.

“We must engage with a spirit of transparency and inclusiveness. We must create a big tent where different views and positions are discussed without bitterness,” she said.

She admitted that the author, Lukman is a great asset to the APC and the progressive governors.

In his appreciation, the author, Lukman thanked God and the paryy leaders for the successful Public Presentation of “APC Litmus Tests: Nigerian Democracy and Politics of Change.”

He said objective of the book is to contribute perspectives to APC leaders and members on challenges facing the party, government and the nation adding that; “as much as possible, efforts are being made to objectively analyse challenges and recommend responses.

“It is gratifying to note that our leaders in APC, especially President Muhammadu Buhari have acknowledged these challenges and have been working to address them unlike politicians in oyher parties.”

He also revealed that “APC leaders have been working to address these foundational issues of our democracy and APC’s Litmus Tests is a contribution to support initiatives of our leaders, calling on all party leaders at all levels to engage challenges facing the party, government and the nation with every confidence and belief in the capacity of Nigerians to support every patriotic and All leaders and members of APC are therefore invited to engage challenges facing the party, government and the nation with every confidence and belief in the capacity of Nigerians to support every patriotic and nationalistic initiative.”