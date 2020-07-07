The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa to chair the party’s screening committee for Ondo State governorship aspirants.

Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto will chair the Screening Appeal committee.

The two committees are to be inaugurated this afternoon at the APC national secretariat.

According to a statement by APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, other members of the Screening Committee are; Solomon Johnny, Abayomi Oyalowo ,Amb. Fati Bala, Princess Gloria Akumbomdu Rt. Hon. Eugine Udo, Barr. Usman Dalhatu, Prof. Okay Onyejekwe and Prof. Shehu Adamaraji who will serve as Secretary.

Members of the Screening Appeal Committee are; Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo Maj. Gen. Christian O. Ogwo (Rtd.), Alh. Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo, Barr. Odeh Sam, Prof. Mojeed Alabi, Rt. Hon. Opeyemi Ajayi and Senator Andrew Uchendu who is the Secretary