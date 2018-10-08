APC guber primary: Committee returns Gov Bindow winner

The committee delegated by the National Working Committee (NWC) to conduct Adamawa Governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Senator Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow as the sole candidate of the party in 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the committee, Jibrin Ahmed announced Governor Bindow as the winner after a rescheduled primary last Friday with a very huge gap.

Announcing the result of the primaries at the APC secretariat, Yola, the chairman said Bindow polled 193,656 votes to defeat his two rivals in the contest.

According to Ahmed, Dr. Mahmood Halilu Ahmed also known as Modi polled 15, 498 votes while Mallam Nuhu Ribadu polled 7,705 votes.

However Modi and Nuhu adjudged the exercise to be full of irregularities making them to reject the conduct of the election on account that it did not hold across the state.

This is before some aspirants’ agents, party officials and election committees considered the elections to free and fair.